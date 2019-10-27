O Blessed Lord, What Hast Thou Done! – Hymn

Author: Mary Peters

O blessed Lord,

what hast Thou done!

How vast a ransom paid!

Who could conceive God’s only Son

Upon the altar laid!

Thy Father, in His perfect love,

Did spare Thee from His side;

And Thou did stoop to bear above,

At such a cost Thy bride.

While our full hearts in faith repose

Upon Thy precious blood,

Peace in a steady current flows,

Filled from Thy mercy’s flood.

What boundless joy

will fill our heart

Our every grief efface,

When we behold Thee as Thou art,

And all Thy love retrace.

Unseen we love Thee,

dear Thy Name

But when our eyes behold,

With joyful wonder we’ll exclaim,

The half hath not been told!