O Blessed Lord, What Hast Thou Done! – Hymn

Author: Mary Peters
O blessed Lord,
what hast Thou done!
How vast a ransom paid!
Who could conceive God’s only Son
Upon the altar laid!
Thy Father, in His perfect love,
Did spare Thee from His side;
And Thou did stoop to bear above,
At such a cost Thy bride.
While our full hearts in faith repose
Upon Thy precious blood,
Peace in a steady current flows,
Filled from Thy mercy’s flood.
What boundless joy
will fill our heart
Our every grief efface,
When we behold Thee as Thou art,
And all Thy love retrace.
Unseen we love Thee,
dear Thy Name
But when our eyes behold,
With joyful wonder we’ll exclaim,
The half hath not been told!