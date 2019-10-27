O Blessed Holy Trinity – Hymn

Author: Martin Behm
O blessed, holy Trinity,
Divine, eternal Unity,
O Father, Son, and Holy Ghost,
This day Your name be uppermost.
My soul and body keep from harm,
And over all extend Your arm;
Let Satan cause me no distress
Nor bring me shame and wretchedness.
The Father’s love shield me this day;
The Son’s pure wisdom cheer my way;
The Holy Spirit’s joy and light
Drive from my heart the shades of night.
My Maker, hold me in Your hand;
O Christ, forgiven let me stand;
Blest Comforter, do not depart;
With faith and love enrich my heart.
Lord, bless and keep me as Your own;
Lord, look in kindness from Your throne;
Lord, shine unfailing peace on me
By grace surrounded; set me free.