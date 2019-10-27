O Blessed Holy Trinity – Hymn

Author: Martin Behm

O blessed, holy Trinity,

Divine, eternal Unity,

O Father, Son, and Holy Ghost,

This day Your name be uppermost.

My soul and body keep from harm,

And over all extend Your arm;

Let Satan cause me no distress

Nor bring me shame and wretchedness.

The Father’s love shield me this day;

The Son’s pure wisdom cheer my way;

The Holy Spirit’s joy and light

Drive from my heart the shades of night.

My Maker, hold me in Your hand;

O Christ, forgiven let me stand;

Blest Comforter, do not depart;

With faith and love enrich my heart.

Lord, bless and keep me as Your own;

Lord, look in kindness from Your throne;

Lord, shine unfailing peace on me

By grace surrounded; set me free.