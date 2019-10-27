Numberless As The Sands – Hymn

Author: Francis A. Blackmer

When we gather at last over Jordan,

And the ransomed in glory we see,

As the numberless sands of the seashore—

What a wonderful sight that will be!

Refrain:

Numberless as the sands of the seashore!

Numberless as the sands of the shore!

Oh, what a sight ’twill be,

When the ransomed host we see,

As numberless as the sands of the seashore!

When we see all the saved of the ages,

Who from sorrow and trials are free,

Meeting there with a heavenly greeting—

What a wonderful sight that will be!

When we stand by the beautiful river,

’Neath the shade of the life-giving tree,

Gazing over the fair land of promise—

What a wonderful sight that will be!

When at last we behold our Redeemer,

And His glory transcendent we see,

While as King of all kingdoms He reigneth—

What a wonderful sight that will be!