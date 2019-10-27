Now Unto Jehovah – Hymn

Now unto Jehovah, ye sons of the mighty,

All glory and strength and dominion accord;

Ascribe to him glory, and render him honor,

In beauty of holiness worship the Lord.

The voice of Jehovah comes down on the waters;

In thunder the God of the glory draws nigh.

Lo, over the waves of the wide-flowing waters

Jehovah as King is enthroned on high!

The voice of Jehovah is mighty, is mighty;

The voice of Jehovah in majesty speaks:

The voice of Jehovah the cedars is breaking;

Jehovah the cedars of Lebanon breaks.

Each one, in his temple, his glory proclaimeth.

He sat on the flood; he is King on his throne.

Jehovah all strength to his people imparteth;

Jehovah with peace ever blesseth his own.