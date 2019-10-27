Now Unto Jehovah – Hymn

Now unto Jehovah, ye sons of the mighty,
All glory and strength and dominion accord;
Ascribe to him glory, and render him honor,
In beauty of holiness worship the Lord.
The voice of Jehovah comes down on the waters;
In thunder the God of the glory draws nigh.
Lo, over the waves of the wide-flowing waters
Jehovah as King is enthroned on high!
The voice of Jehovah is mighty, is mighty;
The voice of Jehovah in majesty speaks:
The voice of Jehovah the cedars is breaking;
Jehovah the cedars of Lebanon breaks.
Each one, in his temple, his glory proclaimeth.
He sat on the flood; he is King on his throne.
Jehovah all strength to his people imparteth;
Jehovah with peace ever blesseth his own.