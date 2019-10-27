Now The Day Is Over – Hymn

Author: Martin Rinkart

Now the day is over,

Night is drawing nigh,

Shadows of the evening

Steal across the sky.

Jesus, give the weary

Calm and sweet repose;

With Thy tenderest blessing

May mine eyelids close.

Grant to little children

Visions bright of Thee;

Guard the sailors tossing

On the deep, blue sea.

Comfort those who suffer,

Watching late in pain;

Those who plan some evil

From their sin restrain.

Through the long night watches

May Thine angels spread

Their white wings above me,

Watching round my bed.

When the morning wakens,

Then may I arise

Pure, and fresh, and sinless

In Thy holy eyes.

Glory to the Father,

Glory to the Son,

And to Thee, blest Spirit,

While all ages run. Amen