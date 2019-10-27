Now Thank We All Our God – Hymn

Author: Martin Rinkart

Now thank we all our God

With heart and hands and voices

Who wondrous things hath done,

In whom his world rejoices;

Who from our mothers’ arms,

Hath blessed us on our way

With countless gifts of love,

And still is ours today.

O may this bounteous God

Through all our life be near us,

With ever joyful hearts

And blessed peace to cheer us;

And keep us in his grace,

And guide us when perplexed,

And free us from all ills

In this world and the next.

All praise and thanks to God

The Father now be given,

The Son, and him who reigns

With them in highest heaven-

The one eternal God,

Whom earth and heav’n adore;

For thus it was, is now,

And shall be evermore.