Author: George Heath

My soul, be on thy guard,

Ten thousand foes arise,

And hosts of sin are pressing hard

To draw thee from the skies.

Oh, watch, and fight, and pray,

The battle ne’er give o’er,

Renew it boldly every day,

And help divine implore.

Ne’er think the vict’ry won,

Nor once at ease sit down;

Thine arduous work will not be done

Till thou hast got the crown.

Fight on, my soul, till death

Shall bring thee to thy God;

He’ll take thee at thy parting breath

Up to His blest abode.