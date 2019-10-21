My Sheep Know My Voice – Hymn

Author: Herbert Buffum

My sheep know My voice and the path that I take,
They follow wherever I go;
My sheep know My voice and come at my call,
But a stranger’s voice do they not know.

Refrain:
My sheep know My voice, and day by day
They abide in the fold and go not astray;
They love Me because I have made them My choice,
And they follow My call for My sheep know My voice.

My sheep know My voice and the pastures of green,
Where I lead them so often to feed;
My sheep know My voice and the cool, sparkling stream
Where beside its still waters I lead.

My sheep know My voice and the valley of death
Through which I shall lead them someday;
But no danger nor harm can touch one of them,
For I will be with them alway.

