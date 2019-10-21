My Saviour’s Love – Hymn

Author: Charles H. Gabriel

I stand amazed in the presence

Of Jesus the Nazarene,

And wonder how He could love me,

A sinner, condemned, unclean.

Refrain:

Oh, how marvelous! Oh, how wonderful!

And my song shall ever be:

Oh, how marvelous! Oh, how wonderful!

Is my Savior’s love for me!

For me it was in the garden

He prayed: “Not My will, but Thine.”

He had no tears for His own griefs,

But sweat drops of blood for mine.

In pity angels beheld Him,

And came from the world of light

To comfort Him in the sorrows

He bore for my soul that night.

He took my sins and my sorrows,

He made them His very own;

He bore the burden to Calv’ry,

And suffered and died alone.

When with the ransomed in glory

His face I at last shall see,

‘Twill be my joy through the ages

To sing of His love for me.