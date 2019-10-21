My Savior’s Precious Blood – Hymn

There’s a crimson river flowing
Down the cross where Jesus died
It’s flowing down the mountain
Thru the valleys deep and wide
It’s a balm to heal the nation
A reservoir of love
I’m talkin’ about my Saviors precious blood
Coming from his throne in glory
Man in flesh yet god devine
Walked among us pure and holy
Spotless lamb oh he did shine
In his veins flowed man’s redemption
From a heart of perfect love
I’m talkin’ about my Savior’s precious blood.
Chorus :
It will heal your mind and body
It will save your soul from sin
It will take you back to heaven
Where it all began
It will take you thru the fire
It will take you thru the flood
I’m talkin’ about my Savior’s precious blood
It will comfort and protect you
In your midnight hours alone
It will save your wayward children
And restore your broken home
Fly your spirit out of prison
Turn your hatred into love
I’m talking about my Savior’s precious blood.