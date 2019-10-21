My Savior’s Precious Blood – Hymn

There’s a crimson river flowing

Down the cross where Jesus died

It’s flowing down the mountain

Thru the valleys deep and wide

It’s a balm to heal the nation

A reservoir of love

I’m talkin’ about my Saviors precious blood

Coming from his throne in glory

Man in flesh yet god devine

Walked among us pure and holy

Spotless lamb oh he did shine

In his veins flowed man’s redemption

From a heart of perfect love

I’m talkin’ about my Savior’s precious blood.

Chorus :

It will heal your mind and body

It will save your soul from sin

It will take you back to heaven

Where it all began

It will take you thru the fire

It will take you thru the flood

I’m talkin’ about my Savior’s precious blood

It will comfort and protect you

In your midnight hours alone

It will save your wayward children

And restore your broken home

Fly your spirit out of prison

Turn your hatred into love

I’m talking about my Savior’s precious blood.