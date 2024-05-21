“My Lord Is Jesus Christ”: Usky Says After Defeating Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia

Newly crowned boxing heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usky has described Jesus Christ as his Lord after defeating British heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia.

The Ukrainian boxer made this known following a split-decision win over Fury on Sunday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, stating that Jesus Christ gave him the victory gift during his match with fury.

Usyk won the heavyweight fight despite Fury’s good start due to his onslaught on the British boxer in the ninth round. Fury began well but was given a standing 10 count and saved by the bell after an Usyk onslaught in the ninth round.

The scorecards gave 115-112 and 114-113 decisions in favour of the Ukrainian, with a third judge scoring it 114-113 to Fury.

But, speaking after the match at the ringside, Usyk said: “I thank God for the help he gave me today because he did give me a lot today. My lord is Jesus Christ.”

