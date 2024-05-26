Newly Married U.S. Missionary Couple Davy and Natalie Lloyd Killed in Haiti

A young couple working as missionaries in Haiti were killed along with a local director of the missionary organisation.

The local director of a mission group in Haiti and a missionary couple from the United States were attacked and fatally shot by gang members after leaving a youth group activity at a church, a family member told The Associated Press.

Thursday’s slayings of Jude Montis, the local director of Missions in Haiti Inc., and Davy and Natalie Lloyd, a young married couple from the US, happened in the community of Lizon in northern Port-au-Prince.

The pair was confident they would be safe, despite the massive surge in gang violence that started in late February and continues to terrorize the small nation, according to New York Post.

Davy and Natalie were coming out of the mission church with several children when members of the Terre Nwa/Terre Noire gang ambushed them, the Herald reported.

Natalie Lloyd is the daughter of a Missouri state representative, Ben Baker.

“My heart is broken in a thousand pieces. I’ve never felt this kind of pain,” Missouri Rep. Ben Baker posted on Facebook.

“Most of you know my daughter and son-in-law Davy and Natalie Lloyd are full time missionaries in Haiti. They were attacked by gangs this evening and were both killed. They went to Heaven together. Please pray for my family we desperately need strength. And please pray for the Lloyd family as well. I have no other words for now.”

Baker, a Republican, represents Newton County (District 160), in the southwest part of the state.

