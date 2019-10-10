My Home Is God Himself – Hymn

Author: Frances Brook,

My home is God Himself; Christ brought me there,

And bade me dwell in Him, rejoicing there;

He bore me where no foot but His hath trod,

Within the holiest at home with God.

O holy place! O home divinely fair!

And we, God’s little ones, abiding there.

A long, long road I traveled night and day,

And sought to find within myself some way,

Aught I could do or feel to bring me near;

Self-effort failed, and I was filled with fear,

And then I found Christ was the only way

That I must come to Him and in Him stay.

O wondrous place! O home divinely fair!

And I, God’s little one, safe hidden there;

Lord, as I dwell in Thee and Thou in me,

So make me dead to everything but Thee;

That as I rest within my home most fair,

I’ll share my God in all and everywhere.