My Heart’s Desire – Hymn

Author: Lucena C. Byrum,

Let me walk in the path which my Savior hath trod,

Let me follow so close by His side;

For by trusting in Him I am happy and free,

In the fold of His love let me hide.

Refrain:

In His love let me hide,

In His love let me hide;

For by trusting in Him, I am happy and free,

In the fold of His love let me hide.

Let my heart e’er be fixed on my treasures above,

Let the pleasures of earth fade away;

For there’s nothing so lovely as Jesus to me,

Let me ne’er from His love go astray.

Do you ask why I love Him the dearest of all,

Why so freely I yield unto Him?

’Tis because He has loved me, and died on the cross,

My poor soul lost in sin to redeem.

It is blessed to serve Him and do His good will,

For so precious to me is His love;

Let my talents and time all be given to Him,

Till He calls me to meet Him above.