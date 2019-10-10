My Heart Says Amen – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor,
I have yielded myself to Thy service,
And Thy presence my bosom doth fill;
O my Savior, I haste to obey Thee,
And my heart says amen to Thy will.
Refrain:
Yes, my heart says amen to Thy will, Lord,
And I know that Thou lovest me still;
While I bow low in humble submission,
And my heart says amen to Thy will.
All the heart-ties of earth my be sundered,
So that I may Thy purpose fulfill;
Help me gladly submit and not murmur,
Ever saying amen to Thy will.
Though my plans and my hopes may seem blighted,
I will love Thee and trust in Thee still;
For I know all is well that Thou doest,
And my heart says amen to Thy will.
When I pass to that heavenly country,
And my soul with its glory doth thrill;
This forever shall be my rejoicing,
That my heart said amen to Thy will.