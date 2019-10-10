My Heart Says Amen – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor,

I have yielded myself to Thy service,

And Thy presence my bosom doth fill;

O my Savior, I haste to obey Thee,

And my heart says amen to Thy will.

Refrain:

Yes, my heart says amen to Thy will, Lord,

And I know that Thou lovest me still;

While I bow low in humble submission,

And my heart says amen to Thy will.

All the heart-ties of earth my be sundered,

So that I may Thy purpose fulfill;

Help me gladly submit and not murmur,

Ever saying amen to Thy will.

Though my plans and my hopes may seem blighted,

I will love Thee and trust in Thee still;

For I know all is well that Thou doest,

And my heart says amen to Thy will.

When I pass to that heavenly country,

And my soul with its glory doth thrill;

This forever shall be my rejoicing,

That my heart said amen to Thy will.