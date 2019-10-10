My Heart Is Longing – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor, pub.

Savior, now my heart is longing

For Thy wondrous saving grace;

Life has been a barren desert,

While my sins have hid Thy face.

Oft in anguish have I struggled,

Fought the blighting pow’r of sin,

But, o’ercome, cast down, and vanquished,

In each conflict have I been.

Refrain:

Savior, take my troubled spirit,

Long by sin oppressed;

In Thy mercy soothe and cheer it,

Give me peace and rest.

Savior, now my heart is longing

From this burden to be free;

Break, oh, break these galling fetters

That so long have pinioned me.

Let the sunshine of Thy presence

Banish all my gloom away,

Make this moment the beginning

Of a new and brighter day.

Savior, now my heart is longing

For the rest and peace and love

Thou canst send in great abundance

On me from Thy throne above.

I am weary, sad, and lonely,

I have wandered far from Thee;

But I come, I come repenting,

Lord, have mercy now on me.

Savior, now my heart is longing,

Thirsting for the rich supply

Of Thy grace, which, freely given,

All my soul can satisfy.

Come, oh, come with Thy sweet favor;

Waits my eager heart for Thee;

Then, enfolded in Thy glory,

Let me rest eternally.