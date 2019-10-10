My Heart Is Fixed On Jesus – Hymn

Author: Lavinia E. Brauff, pub.

My heart is fixed on Jesus, the sun of all my thought;

What wondrous work of grace His love within my soul hath wrought!

He found me poor and helpless, by every sin oppressed,

And died that I might be redeemed, and have eternal rest.

Refrain:

My heart is fixed on Jesus, no other hope have I;

I could not live without Him, and without Him dare not die.

My heart is fixed on Jesus, without Him life is vain;

His promise is through all my days to comfort and sustain;

I love to hear Him whisper, “Be not afraid, ’tis I!”

As o’er the stormy sea I sail beneath a clouded sky.

My heart is fixed on Jesus, since I to Him belong,

For every day He gives me hope, for every night a song;

Through trial and deep water His promises are sweet,

And sheltered ’neath His wings of love I find a safe retreat.