My God, How Wonderful Thou Art – Hymn

Author: F W Faber

My God, how wonderful Thou art,

Thy majesty, how bright;

How beautiful Thy mercy seat

In depths of burning light!

How dread are Thy eternal years,

O everlasting Lord,

By prostrate spirits day and night

Incessantly adored!

How wonderful, how beautiful,

The sight of Thee must be;

Thy endless wisdom, boundless power,

And glorious purity!

O how I fear Thee, living God,

With deep and tender fear;

And worship Thee with trembling hope,

And penitential tears!

Yet, I may love Thee, too, O Lord,

Almighty as Thou art;

For Thou hast stooped to ask of me

The love of my poor heart!

No earthly father loves like Thee,

No mother, e’er so mild,

Bears and forbears as Thou hast done,

With me, Thy sinful child.

Father of Jesus, love’s Reward!

What rapture it will be

Prostrate before Thy throne to lie,

And gaze, and gaze on Thee!