My Father Watches Over Me – Hymn

Author: William C. Martin, pub.

I trust in God wherever I may be,

Upon the land, or on the rolling sea,

For come what may, from day to day,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

Refrain:

I trust in God, I know He cares for me;

On mountain bleak or on the stormy sea;

Though billows roll, He keeps my soul;

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

He makes the rose an object of His care,

He guides the eagle through the pathless air,

And surely He remembers me;

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

I trust in God, for, in the lion’s den,

On battlefield, or in the prison pen,

Through praise or blame, through flood or flame,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.

The valley may be dark, the shadows deep,

But, oh, the Shepherd guards His lonely sheep;

And through the gloom He’ll lead me home,

My heav’nly Father watches over me.