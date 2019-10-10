Morning Has Broken – Hymn

Written By Eleanor Farjeon

Morning has broken

Like the first morning,

Black bird has spoken

Like the first bird.

Praise for the singing!

Praise for the morning!

Praise for them springing

Fresh from the Word!

Sweet the rain’s new fall

Sunlit from heaven,

Like the first dewfall

On the first grass.

Praise for the sweetness

Of the wet garden,

Sprung in completeness

Where His feet pass.

Mine is the sunlight!

Mine is the morning.

Born of the one light

Eden saw play!

Praise with elation,

Praise ev’ry morning,

God’s recreation

Of the newday!