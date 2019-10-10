More Than Wonderful – Hymn

Written By Lanny Wolfe

He promised us that He would be a counselor

A Mighty God and the Prince of Peace

He promised us that He would be a Father

And that He would love us with a love that would not cease.

Well, I tried Him and I found His promises are true

He’s everything He said that He would be.

The finest words I know could not begin to tell

Just what Jesus really means to me.

For He’s more wonderful than my mind can conceive

He’s more wonderful than my heart can believe

He goes beyond my highest hopes and fondest dreams.

He’s everything that my soul ever longed for

Everything He’s promised and so much more

More than amazing, more than marvelous

More than miraculous could ever be

He’s more than wonderful, that’s what Jesus is to me.

I stand amazed when I think that the King of glory

Should come to dwell within the heart of man

I marvel just to know He really loves me

When I think of who He is, and who I am.

For He’s more wonderful than my mind can conceive

He’s more wonderful than my heart can believe

He goes beyond my highest hopes and fondest dreams.

He’s everything that my soul ever longed for

Everything He’s promised and so much more

More than amazing, more than marvelous,

More than miraculous could ever be

He’s more than wonderful, that’s what Jesus is to me.