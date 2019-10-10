More Like The Master – Hymn

Author: Charles H. Gabriel,

More like the Master I would ever be,

More of His meekness, more humility;

More zeal to labor, more courage to be true,

More consecration for work He bids me do.

Refrain:

Take Thou my heart, I would be Thine alone;

Take Thou my heart, and make it all Thine own;

Purge me from sin, O Lord, I now implore,

Wash me and keep me Thine forevermore.

More like the Master is my daily prayer;

More strength to carry crosses I must bear;

More earnest effort to bring His kingdom in;

More of His Spirit, the wanderer to win.

More like the Master I would live and grow;

More of His love to others I would show;

More self-denial, like His in Galilee,

More like the Master I long to ever be.