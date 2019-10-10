More Like Christ – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor,
More like Christ, my heart is praying,
More like Christ from day to day;
All His graces rich displaying,
While I tread my pilgrim way.
Refrain:
More like Christ, every day,
More like Christ, my heart doth say;
Yes, more like Christ,
More like Christ every day.
More like Christ in deeds of kindness,
And in all the words I say;
Yearning for the souls in blindness,
Who are going far astray.
More like Christ in burden-bearing,
Helping all the sad and weak;
Tears and sorrows gladly sharing,
Others’ pleasure would I seek.
More like Christ in self-denial,
Seeking not a life of ease;
Patient in the depths of trial,
That my Savior I may please.