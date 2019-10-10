More Like Christ – Hymn

Author: Charles W. Naylor,

More like Christ, my heart is praying,

More like Christ from day to day;

All His graces rich displaying,

While I tread my pilgrim way.

Refrain:

More like Christ, every day,

More like Christ, my heart doth say;

Yes, more like Christ,

More like Christ every day.

More like Christ in deeds of kindness,

And in all the words I say;

Yearning for the souls in blindness,

Who are going far astray.

More like Christ in burden-bearing,

Helping all the sad and weak;

Tears and sorrows gladly sharing,

Others’ pleasure would I seek.

More like Christ in self-denial,

Seeking not a life of ease;

Patient in the depths of trial,

That my Savior I may please.