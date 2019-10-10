More Abundantly – Hymn

Words and Music: Thoro Harris, .

Are you trusting Jesus,

All along the way?

Does He grow more precious

To your heart each day?

Are you His disciple?

Test His Word and see,

He will give the Spirit more abundantly.

Refrain:

More abundantly,

More abundantly,

That they might have life

And more abundantly;

More abundantly,

More abundantly,

That they might have life

And more abundantly.

For His matchless favor,

Magnify the name

Of our gracious Savior

Who from glory came;

Let the saints adore Him

For this wondrous Word,

Sealing our redemption thro’ the crimson flood.

Come to Him believing,

Hearken to His call;

All from Him receiving,

Yield to Him your all;

Jesus will accept you

When to Him you flee;

He will grant His blessing more abundantly.