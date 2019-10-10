Mighty To Save And Keep – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.
Mighty to save, and mighty to keep,
Grace like the ocean, boundless and deep;
Will you believe it? will you receive it?
Life everlasting reap?
Refrain:
Glory to God! I know I’m saved,
This is a blessing I have craved;
Now I am happy, joyful in glory,
Reigning o’er the world by sin depraved.
Mighty to save by power divine,
Mighty to keep in this evil time;
Watching and praying, trusting, obeying,
Thus life is all sublime.
Mighty to save from sin here below,
Mighty to conquer Satan we know;
In every trial, or self-denial,
Christ reigns o’er every foe.
Mighty to keep in life’s darkest hour,
Mighty to shield us from Satan’s pow’r;
Then do not falter, stay on the altar,
Christ is our strong, high tow’r