Mighty To Save And Keep – Hymn

Author: Barney E. Warren, pub.

Mighty to save, and mighty to keep,

Grace like the ocean, boundless and deep;

Will you believe it? will you receive it?

Life everlasting reap?

Refrain:

Glory to God! I know I’m saved,

This is a blessing I have craved;

Now I am happy, joyful in glory,

Reigning o’er the world by sin depraved.

Mighty to save by power divine,

Mighty to keep in this evil time;

Watching and praying, trusting, obeying,

Thus life is all sublime.

Mighty to save from sin here below,

Mighty to conquer Satan we know;

In every trial, or self-denial,

Christ reigns o’er every foe.

Mighty to keep in life’s darkest hour,

Mighty to shield us from Satan’s pow’r;

Then do not falter, stay on the altar,

Christ is our strong, high tow’r