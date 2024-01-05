Abortion Tops List Of Leading Cause Of Death Around The World In 2023

Abortion killed millions more people than cancer and other infectious diseases in 2023, statistics reveal, as abortion was once again the leading cause of death worldwide, for at least the fifth year in a row, killing over 44 million unborn babies.

Statistics compiled by Worldometer, a database that tracks quantitative data on health, the global population and other metrics in real-time, show that more than 44.6 million abortions were performed worldwide in 2023 between 1 January and 31 December 2022 in total, around the world, making abortion the leading cause of death for humans.

Communicable diseases was named as the second leading cause of death worldwide, taking the lives of over 12.9 million people in 2023, while cancer and smoking were attributed to more than 8.2 million and 4.9 million deaths respectively.

Other leading causes of death in 2023 are, alcohol use which took over 2.4 million lives, more than 1.6 million people died of HIV/AIDS, over 1.3 million people lost their lives in road traffic accident fatalities, and over 1 million people died by suicide.

Worldometer listed other causes of death to be the flu, which took the lives of more than 500,000 people, malaria – which killed over 390,000 people. More than 300,000 mothers died during childbirth, and over 7.5 million children under the age of 5 died of unspecified illnesses and causes. Hunger took the lives of over 17,000 people in 2023, while over 800,000 died of water-related diseases.

The total number of deaths in 2023 was estimated at more than 60.6 million. However, that figure does not include abortion as a form of death. If abortions were counted as deaths in the statistics, the fatalities last year would have exceeded 100 million, and abortions would have accounted for more than 40% of them, according to The Christian Post.

