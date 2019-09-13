Loyalty To Christ – Hymn

Written By E. Taylor Cassel

From over hill and plain

There comes the signal strain,

`Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

Its music rolls along,

Of loyalty, loyalty, yes, loyalty to Christ.

Refrain:

“On to victory! On to victory!”

Cries our great Commander: “On!”

We’ll move at His Command, We’ll soon possess the land,

Thro’ loyalty, loyalty,

Yes, loyalty to Christ.

O hear ye brave, the sound

That moves the earth around,

“Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

Arise to dare and do,

Ring out the watchword true,

Of loyalty, loyalty, yes, loyalty to Christ.

The strength of youth we lay

At Jesus feet today, Tis loyalty, loyalty, loyalty to Christ;

His gospel we’ll proclaim, Thro out the world`s domain,

Of loyalty, loyalty, yes loyalty to Christ.