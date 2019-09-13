We’ll Work Till Jesus Comes – Hymn

O land of rest, for thee I sigh!

When will the moment come

When I shall lay my armor by

And dwell in peace at home?

Refrain:

We’ll work till Jesus comes,

We’ll work till Jesus comes,

We’ll work till Jesus comes,

And we’ll be gathered home.

No tranquil joys on earth I know,

No peaceful, shelt’ring dome;

This world’s a wilderness of woe,

This world is not my home.

To Jesus Christ I fled for rest;

He bade me cease to roam,

And lean for comfort on His breast

Till He conduct me home.

I sought at once my Savior’s side;

No more my steps shall roam;

With Him I’ll brave death’s chilling tide

And reach my heav’nly home.