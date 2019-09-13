Love Found A Way – Hymn

Wonderful love that rescued me,

Sunk deep in sin,

Guilty and vile as I could be –

No hope within;

When ev’ry ray of light had fled,

O glorious day!

Raising my soul from out the dead,

love found a way.

Refrain:

Love found a way to redeem my soul,

Love found a way that could make me whole;

Love sent my Lord to the cross of shame,

Love found a way, O praise His holy name!

Love bro’t my Savior here to die

On Calvary,

For such a sinful wretch as I –

How can it be?

Love bridged the gulf ‘twixt me and heav’n,

Taught me to pray;

I am redeemed, set free, forgiv’n –

Love found a way.

Love opened wide the gates of light

To heav’n’s domain,

Where in eternal pow’r and might

Jesus shall reign;

Love lifted me from depths of woe

To endless day;

There was no help in earth below –

Love found a way.