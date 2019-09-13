Love Found A Way – Hymn

Wonderful love that rescued me,
Sunk deep in sin,
Guilty and vile as I could be –
No hope within;
When ev’ry ray of light had fled,
O glorious day!
Raising my soul from out the dead,
love found a way.
Refrain:
Love found a way to redeem my soul,
Love found a way that could make me whole;
Love sent my Lord to the cross of shame,
Love found a way, O praise His holy name!
Love bro’t my Savior here to die
On Calvary,
For such a sinful wretch as I –
How can it be?
Love bridged the gulf ‘twixt me and heav’n,
Taught me to pray;
I am redeemed, set free, forgiv’n –
Love found a way.
Love opened wide the gates of light
To heav’n’s domain,
Where in eternal pow’r and might
Jesus shall reign;
Love lifted me from depths of woe
To endless day;
There was no help in earth below –
Love found a way.