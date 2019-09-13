Love Each Other – Hymn

Let us ever love each other

With a heart that’s warm and true,

Ever doing to our brother

As to us we’d have him do.

Refrain:

Kind and loving to each other,

Gentle words to all we meet;

Thus we follow Christ our Savior,

Proving all His service sweet.

When the heart is sad and lonely,

And the eyes with tears o’erflow,

Gentle words and deeds of kindness

Fall like sunbeams on the snow.

Let us help our fallen brother,

Lift him gently by the hand;

Speaking words of cheer and comfort,

Point him to a better land.

In this world of toil and sorrow

Many hearts are full of care,

Let us live to serve our Master,

And each other’s burdens bear.