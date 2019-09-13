We’ll Be Heroes – Hymn

We’ll be heroes, we’ll be heroes

When the battle is fierce;

When the raging storm louder grows

Will our courage increase,

Will our courage increase

By the cross, by the cross.

We shall conquer, we shall conquer

Through the blood of the Lamb;

We will ne’er retreat, though we die,

Till the conquest we’ve won,

Till the conquest we’ve won

By the cross, by the cross.

We are rising, we are rising,

And the foe shall be driv’n;

Then as warriors brave, let us sing,

We have vict’ry and heav’n,

We have vict’ry and heav’n

By the cross, by the cross.

When we’re dying, when we’re dying

In the arms of His love,

On the wings of faith we’ll ascend

To the palace of God,

To the palace of God

By the cross, by the cross.