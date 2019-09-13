We’ll Be Heroes – Hymn

We’ll be heroes, we’ll be heroes
When the battle is fierce;
When the raging storm louder grows
Will our courage increase,
Will our courage increase
By the cross, by the cross.
We shall conquer, we shall conquer
Through the blood of the Lamb;
We will ne’er retreat, though we die,
Till the conquest we’ve won,
Till the conquest we’ve won
By the cross, by the cross.
We are rising, we are rising,
And the foe shall be driv’n;
Then as warriors brave, let us sing,
We have vict’ry and heav’n,
We have vict’ry and heav’n
By the cross, by the cross.
When we’re dying, when we’re dying
In the arms of His love,
On the wings of faith we’ll ascend
To the palace of God,
To the palace of God
By the cross, by the cross.