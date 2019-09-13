Lord, Keep My Heart Always True To You – Hymn

Written By Howard Higashi
Lord, keep my heart always true to You,
Never backsliding, always viewing You,
A heart that is pure that sees only You,
A heart that loves You and treasures only
You.
Refrain:
Your love constrains me to give my all to
You.
Lord, I can’t help it; my heart is drawn to
You.
Oh what a privilege! I give myself to You!
I love You, Lord, dearest Lord.
I love You! I just love You!
Lord, keep my love burning brightly for You,
A love never dwindling always hot for You,
A love, shining brighter all the way for You,
A love, so fresh like the day I first touched
You.
Lord, take my life, I present it to You!
If I had a thousand, I’d pour all on You!
Nothing withholding, my all is for You.
My life and my future, dear Lord, is all for
You.