Lord, Keep My Heart Always True To You – Hymn

Written By Howard Higashi

Lord, keep my heart always true to You,

Never backsliding, always viewing You,

A heart that is pure that sees only You,

A heart that loves You and treasures only

You.

Refrain:

Your love constrains me to give my all to

You.

Lord, I can’t help it; my heart is drawn to

You.

Oh what a privilege! I give myself to You!

I love You, Lord, dearest Lord.

I love You! I just love You!

Lord, keep my love burning brightly for You,

A love never dwindling always hot for You,

A love, shining brighter all the way for You,

A love, so fresh like the day I first touched

You.

Lord, take my life, I present it to You!

If I had a thousand, I’d pour all on You!

Nothing withholding, my all is for You.

My life and my future, dear Lord, is all for

You.