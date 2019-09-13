Look Away To Heaven – Hymn

Look away, dear pilgrim, to heaven above:

Jesus is waiting for you;

Set aside earth’s striving, and seek treasure of

That realm beyond earthly view.

Refrain:

Look away to heaven-what glory awaits!

Watch, lest this world drag you down;

Dropping all distractions, then press for those gates-

There is your mansion and crown!

Never will you find what you need here to live:

This world cannot satisfy;

Jesus has the joy that this world cannot give,

And greater joys are on high.

Just a moment more and the trumpet shall sound-

Jesus is waiting for me;

Heaven has my heart-strings, for heaven I’m bound,

With Him in heaven I’ll be!