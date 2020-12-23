Live Stream: Deeper Life National December Retreat 2020 Schedule

Deeper Life National December Retreat 2020 Programme Schedule

Deeper Christian Life Ministry (also known as Deeper Life Bible Church) is a non-denominational Christian Church with its international headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria. It is overseen by the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi.

Deeper Life 2020 National December Retreat Theme: Turning Bitterness To Sweetness

Deeper Life 2020 National December Retreat Date: 24th – 27th December 2020

Deeper Life 2020 National December Retreat Venue: Deeper Life Bible Church Retreat Location Nearest to you.

