JULY — DAY 31: Growing in Grace

Date: July 31, 2026

Focus Scripture:

“But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. To him be glory both now and for ever. Amen.”

— 2 Peter 3:18 (KJV)

What You Will Walk Away With:

Lifelong journey — Spiritual growth is a lifelong journey of growing in Christ

— Spiritual growth is a lifelong journey of growing in Christ Grace as foundation — Grace is both the foundation and the atmosphere of Christian growth

— Grace is both the foundation and the atmosphere of Christian growth Christ glorified — The goal of growth is that Christ is glorified through our lives

Devotional:

Peter closes his letter with a simple yet profound command: “Grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.” This is God’s continuing invitation to every believer.

The Christian life never reaches a point where growth is no longer needed. As long as believers live on earth, there is always more of Christ to know, more of His love to experience, and more of His character to be revealed in their lives.

Notice that Peter does not say, “Grow in effort,” “Grow in performance,” or “Grow in self-improvement.” He says, “Grow in grace.” Grace is not only how we are saved; it is how we live every day. From beginning to end, the Christian life is sustained by God’s grace working through the Holy Spirit.

Growing in grace means becoming increasingly dependent upon Christ rather than increasingly confident in ourselves. Mature believers do not become less dependent on God—they become more aware that apart from Christ they can do nothing.

Growth in grace is inseparable from growing in the knowledge of Jesus Christ. The more believers know Him, the more they trust Him. The more they trust Him, the more they yield to the Holy Spirit. The more they yield, the more the life of Christ is expressed through them.

This knowledge is not merely intellectual. It is relational. It is the daily privilege of walking with Christ, hearing His voice through Scripture, enjoying fellowship with Him in prayer, and experiencing His faithfulness in every season.

Looking back over this month’s journey, we have seen that spiritual growth is God’s work from beginning to end. He calls believers to abide in Christ, feed on His Word, depend on the Holy Spirit, live in fellowship with His people, persevere through trials, walk in love, bear fruit, and remain steadfast in the faith.

Christ-Centered Focus:

All of these are expressions of one great reality: Christ lives in His people. Spiritual growth is simply allowing His life to be increasingly seen through ours. This growth continues until the day believers see Christ face to face. Until then, the Holy Spirit faithfully continues His transforming work, preparing the Bride of Christ for the glory to come.

Conclusion:

Ultimately, the purpose of spiritual growth is not personal achievement but the glory of Jesus Christ. May every step of our lives reveal more of Him, until He is fully seen in us.

Prayer:

Father, thank You for Your amazing grace. Continue to grow me in the knowledge of Christ and help me to yield daily to the Holy Spirit so that my life will bring glory to Jesus. In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Declaration:

I DECLARE:

I am growing in the grace of God.

I know Christ more deeply each day.

The Holy Spirit is continually transforming me.

My life exists to bring glory to Jesus Christ.

Action Points:

Continue pursuing a deeper relationship with Christ every day

Depend on God’s grace rather than your own strength

Live each day with the desire that Christ alone will be glorified through your life

Memory Verse: 2 Peter 3:18 — “But grow in grace, and in the knowledge of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.”

📖 Bible Reading Plan:

1-Year Plan: Isaiah 59–63

Isaiah 59–63 6-Month Plan: Leviticus 1–4; Luke 17–18

📘 Tomorrow: Series complete! Begin again at Day 1 or continue with the next study.

Written by: Dr. Abraham Peter

📲 Share & Discuss:

Why does spiritual growth continue throughout the believer’s life? What does it mean to “grow in grace” rather than in self-effort? How does growing in grace bring glory to Jesus?

Pastoral Anchor: “Grace is not just the door you entered—it’s the path you walk. From first step to final breath, the Christian life is sustained by grace. Never outgrow your need for it.”