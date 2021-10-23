For years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned people about the dangers of AI-powered robots, even predicting “scary outcomes” like in “The Terminator.” Now, he seems to be taking matters into his own hands. The electric vehicle company will develop a humanoid robot prototype dubbed the “Tesla Bot,” Musk announced at Tesla’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) Day. According to Musk, the prototype will be completed sometime in 2022.

The stimulation of human intellect in digital computers and controlled robotic machines that learn from experiences and are encoded to think like humans to solve multifaceted problems in an array of different frameworks and environments is famous as artificial intelligence.

However, even when AI is remarked as one of the evolving technologies with the most incredible benefits, many tech enthusiasts and business tycoons still consider it a significant threat to humankind and calls for more investigation on its communal consequences. Some of its signatories include Elon Musk, a well-known business executive, physicist Steven Hawkens and director of research, Google, Peter Norvig

Elon, in an interview, stated: “As AI gets probably much smarter than humans, the relative intelligence ratio is probably similar to that between a person and a cat, maybe bigger.” He also mentioned, “I think we need to be very careful about the advancement of AI”.

Previosly Elon Musk said We’re ‘Summoning the Demon’ with Artificial Intelligence

Adopting AI Is Like” Summoning The Demon”; Says Musk

Elon musk compared the embracing of AI to” Summoning The Demon” and stated that robot leadership is more threat to the world than North Korea and could unleash “weapons of terror.”

While reiterating his fears, Musk included that he believes that artificial intelligence can elicit the next world war and would come out to dominate the world. He also warns that those intelligent AI would become everlasting authoritarians from which the world could never escape.