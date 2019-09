I want to be like Jesus,

I want to heed His Word,

To tell the sweet, old story

To those who’ve never heard.

Refrain:

‘Twas Jesus came to save us,

For us He bled and died;

I want to tell the story,

Yes, tell it far and wide.

I want to work for Jesus,

His cheerful servant be;

To show I truly love Him

Who did so much for me.

I want to live with Jesus,

In His bright home above,

Where all are pure and holy,

Where all is perfect love.