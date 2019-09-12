Like A Rock In The Billows – Hymn

Like a rock in the billows I would stable be,

Till the storm is overpast;

Then I long to harbor, Lord, with Thee,

In my heav’nly home at last.

Refrain:

If I trust in Jesus, and obey His word,

If I lean upon His breast;

If I keep low down at His feet, I know

He will give me peace and rest.

Like a rock in the billows I would never yield

To the angry tossing wave;

I would cling to Christ, my sun and shield,

For His pow’r alone can save.

Like a rock in the billows of a boiling sea,

When its waters leap and foam,

I would rest secure, my Lord, in Thee,

Till the trumpet calls me home.

Like a rock in the billows I would fearless stand,

And defy the threat’ning blast;

For the Savior holds me by the hand,

Till the raging storm is past.