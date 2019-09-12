Lifetime Is Working Time – Hymn

Lifetime is working time, spend no idle days;

Jesus is calling thee on the harvest ways;

Working with a willing hand, sing a song of praise;

Work, ever work for Jesus!

Refrain:

Swiftly the hours of labor fly,

Freighted with love let each pass by!

There is joy in labor for the struggling neighbor,

Work, ever work for Jesus!

Lifetime is working time, learn where duty lies;

Grasp every passing day as a precious prize;

Glad to help the sorrowing, glad to sympathize;

Work, ever work for Jesus!

Lifetime is working time, do thy honest part;

Though in discouragements, bear a cheerful heart;

Trusting Jesus as thy friend, ne’er from Him depart;

Work, ever work for Jesus!