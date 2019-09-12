Life At Best Is Very Brief, Like The Falling Of A Leaf – Hymn

Life at best is very brief,

Like the falling of a leaf,

Like the binding of a sheaf,

Be in time!

Fleeting days are telling fast

That the die will soon be cast,

And the fatal line be passed,

Be in time!

Be in time! Be in time!

While the voice of Jesus calls you,

Be in time!

If in sin you longer wait,

You may find no open gate,

And your cry be just too late:

Be in time!

Fairest flowers soon decay,

Youth and beauty pass away;

O you have not long to stay,

Be in t;me!

While God’s Spirit bids you come,

Sinner, do not longer roam,

Lest you seal your hopeless doom,

Be in time!

Time is gliding swiftly by,

Death and judgment draweth nigh,

To the arms of Jesus fly,

Be in time!

O I pray you count the cost!

Ere the fatal line be crossed,

And your soul in hell be lost,

Be in time!

Sinner, heed the warning voice,

Make the Lord your final choice,

Then all heaven will rejoice,

Be in time!

Come from darkness into light;

Come, let Jesus make you right;

Come, receive His life tonight,

Be in time!