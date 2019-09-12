Let Your Light Shine – Hymn

Let your light so shine that the world may see

How to come to Christ who will set them free;

Let its rays gleam bright when the darkness falls,

Till each sinful soul for the Savior calls.

Refrain:

Let your light shine, let your light shine,

Let your light so shine before men;

That they your works beholding, that they your works beholding,

May glorify the Father’s name in heav’n.

Let your light so shine everywhere you go,

Till the tribes of earth Jesus Christ may know;

Let its rays transpose into perfect day,

When the clouds of gloom shall be swept away.

Let your light so shine that its beams may reach

Every darkened soul, thus the gospel preach;

Let it brighter shine till that endless day,

Bursts upon our sight ne’er to pass away.

Let your light so shine every day and hour,

That the truth be clothed with divinest pow’r;

Let it brightly shine and promote God’s cause,

To exalt His name and His holy law.