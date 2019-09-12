Let Us With A Gladsome Mind – Hymn

Written By John Milton

Let us, with a gladsome mind,

Praise the Lord, for He is kind.

Refrain:

For His mercies aye endure,

Ever faithful, ever sure.

Let us blaze His Name abroad,

For of gods He is the God.

He with all commanding might

Filled the new made world with light.

He hath, with a piteous eye,

Looked upon our misery.

He the golden tressed sun

Caused all day his course to run.

Th’horned moon to shine by night;

’Mid her spangled sisters bright.

All things living He doth feed,

His full hand supplies their need.

Let us, with a gladsome mind,

Praise the Lord, for He is kind.