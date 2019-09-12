Let Us Break Bread Together – Hymn

Let us break bread together on our knees, (on our knees)

let us break bread together on our knees. (on our knees)

When I fall on my knees with my face to the rising sun,

O Lord, have mercy on me. (on me)

Let us drink wine together on our knees, (on our knees)

let us drink wine together on our knees. (on our knees)

When I fall on my knees with my face to the rising sun,

O Lord, have mercy on me. (on me)

Let us praise God together on our knees, (on our knees)

let us praise God together on our knees. (on our knees)

When I fall on my knees with my face to the rising sun,

O Lord, have mercy on me. (on me)

Let us praise God together on our knees, (on our knees)

let us praise God together on our knees. (on our knees)

When I fall on my knees with my face to the rising sun,

O Lord, have mercy if you please. (if you please)