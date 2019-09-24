Jesus Stops Tornado In Philippines (Video)

An incredible video has emerged of tornado being stopped in the name of Jesus Christ.

In a small village in Philippines, the Christians prayed in Jesus Name to stop a tornado from crossing their village and it stopped.

There Is Power In The Name Of Jesus.

Watch the Video Below:

This is similar to an account in Mark 4:37-39 when Jesus Christ stopped a raging storm. The wild storm came up, waves crashed over the boat, it was about to sink, and Jesus was in the back, sleeping on a cushion. The disciples woke Him up. They said, “Master! Don’t you care if we drown?” Jesus got up and ordered the wind to stop. He said to the waves, “Quiet! Be still!” Then the wind died down. And it was completely calm.

Mark 4:37-39.

37 And there arose a great storm of wind, and the waves beat into the ship, so that it was now full.

38 And he was in the hinder part of the ship, asleep on a pillow: and they awake him, and say unto him, Master, carest thou not that we perish?

39 And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.

