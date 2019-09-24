Atheist Dies & Meets God, Asks “What’s The Meaning Of Life?”

Richard previously described himself as someone who does not believe in religion, and had doubts about God’s existence, but a meeting with God during what he can only describe as an out-of-body experience, on August 16, 2005, changed everything.

“I had never been what I would call ‘religious,’” Richard said in opening his testimony. “I’ve always believed that there was a god and I believed that there was a Jesus, but I’ve had doubts. I’ve been a doubter before.”

“I’m no longer that,” he added, before detailing the miraculous near-death experience that brought him to his knees and closer to God than ever before.

Though Richard was told by doctors he’d have a 50/50 chance of coming out of the emergency surgery that had to be done after his aneurysm, he later discovered he only had a 10 percent chance of survival.

Well, Richard was in that fortunate 10-percent, and now lives to tell the tale of what it really feels like to be wrapped in the arms of the Almighty after he flat-lined dead for a whole hour-and-a-half.

God asked Richard if he had any questions for Him, and the only thing that came to the now 72-year-old after much contemplation was “What is the meaning of life?”

Richard ended up getting his answer in the most unexpected way, and his awe-inspiring testimony is sure to bring you to tears along with him.

Watch Richard’s Testimony Below