Jesus Christ Is My Hero: Chuck Norris, Famous Hollywood Actor and Karate Champion

Chuck Norris, the iconic and manly star of the hit show Walker, Texas Ranger, is easily one of the most famous people in Hollywood to have become a born-again Christian.

Most would say Chuck Norris has reached the pinnacle of success. A six-time world karate champion, he starred as the hero in more than 23 films and wrote and produced his popular television series, “Walker, Texas Ranger,” but he never stops talking about his own hero: Jesus Christ.

He’s the Karate champion turned actor, whose name is now synonymous with unbeatable macho strength. He’s the focus of a thousand Internet memes which suggest he possesses almost infinite, God-like abilities… and yet Chuck Norris is the first person to point to a higher power than himself. The jokes may go that he counted to infinity… twice, that he built the hospital he was born in, and that death once had a near-Chuck experience, but when the man himself speaks, he often uses the opportunity to talk about his own hero: Jesus Christ.

Throughout his career, Chuck Norris has been very outspoken about his Christian faith. Norris has written several Christian themed books – one of the most notable ones being The Justice Riders. He has also appeared in a handful of TV commercials that promote the Bible and prayer within public schools. Norris is a highly respected actor, martial artist, producer and screenwriter. His willingness to stand on the podium and discuss his Christian faith speaks volumes to many and has inspired others to be candid about their own love for Jesus Christ.

Norris is not afraid to discuss his beliefs on mainstream television shows and speak out about how the world needs to stop being so scared of showcasing and supporting their faith. Norris has used his star status within Hollywood interviews and openly discussed his support for prayer to be incorporated within schools. He believes that implementing Jesus into the lives of our youth will help to preserve our faith and allow our children to spread the appreciation and love for Jesus Christ who is our Lord and Savior.

In the entertainment industry, Chuck is known for his outspoken beliefs and refusal to back down to Hollywood pressures. Since officially converting, Norris has written a number of Christian books. He’s been vocal about his belief that children in American public schools should be educated about the Bible. He campaigns against drug use, and he promotes prayer in public schools. He also serves on the board of directors of the National Council on Bible Curriculum in Public Schools.

He has made a point to promote Christian films, most notably Mel Gibson’s, The Passion of the Christ, and speaks openly about his faith on the talk show circuit, as well as in his writings for independent news site, WorldNetDaily.com.

Raised by a Christian mother who encouraged him to develop his faith, Chuck gave himself to the Lord at the age of 12, and was even fortunate enough to attend a crusade with Billy Graham around the same time. Though the foundation of his faith was laid at a young age, Norris strayed from his beliefs as his career began to flourish, even fathering a daughter of an extramarital affair and eventually divorcing his first wife, Diane. Referencing this time in his life, Chuck says:

“Unfortunately, a lot of times in the entertainment industry, sometimes you lose sight of what’s really important in your life. I lost a marriage because of it.”

During an on stage interview at the 2015 NRB convention, he spoke on how reading the Bible brought him back to his Christian faith…

‘I was always angry, and I had a huge hole in my heart. Nothing made me happy. Then I got married to a God-fearing woman, and at home she would read the Bible every morning. After a while she said, “do you want me to read aloud to you?” So I sat down, and she started reading the Bible aloud to me, every morning. Eventually I said, “Well, let me read it,” and so I started to read it aloud to her. And then it was like the Lord said to me “Chuck, it’s time to come home. It’s been long enough.” And now my heart is filled up again.’

Chuck recommitted himself to Christ while living with his second wife, Gina, and credits their relationship with resetting them on track spiritually, both as a couple, and in their personal relationships with the Lord. Since that time, the Norris family has grown to welcome their twin daughters, Dakota and Danilee. His love for children led him, along with wife Gina, to create the Kickstart foundation, with the purpose of “building strong moral character in youth through martial arts training.” Since its creation, Kickstart has been implemented in over 6,500 schools. Chuck says that, through his foundation, he has been able to encourage kids with positive affirmations and biblical principles:

“The martial arts is a philosophy that is pretty much the principles in the Bible. Even though we can’t talk about Jesus, we can talk about what Jesus talks about in the Bible – love, loving your neighbor, being good people. Even though we can’t quote Scripture, we can say what Jesus says in the Bible or what the Apostle Paul says or what St. Peter says. We can say that in an indirect way, which we do.”

Chuck Norris believes that it was only through the grace of God that he achieved the level of success he holds today. And he believes that it is our duty as Christians to use whatever platform we have to spread the message of Christ. In an industry where speaking about your faith can bring negative repercussions, he had proven himself to be a true action hero:

“It’s amazing because people come up to me and say, ‘Chuck, you’re the luckiest guy in the world to be a world karate champion and a movie and TV star.’ When they say this to me, I kind of smile because luck had nothing to do with it; God had everything to do with it.”

