ISIS Instructs Its Members Not To Travel To Europe To Wage Jihad Due To Coronavirus (COVID-19)

After telling its terrorists to attack European cities for more than two decades, the Islamic State terrorist group, ISIS, is now advising its members to “stay away from the land of the epidemic” to avoid becoming infected with the COVID-19 virus.

The group has issued a new set of “sharia directives” that instruct followers to “cover their mouths when yawning and sneezing” and to wash their hands regularly. Isis militants have plenty of experience in covering their faces, though previously they did so to hide their identities when beheading hostages on camera.

The group also told any sick jihadists already in the European continent should stay there to hopefully sicken any infidels. The Sunday Times of London reports.

ISIS members were given a full-page of “sharia directives to deal with epidemics/diseases through the group’s al-Naba newsletter.

The newsletter instructs terrorists that the “plague” is a “torment sent by God on whomsoever He wills.”

The “healthy should not enter the land of the epidemic and the afflicted should not exit from it,” the ISIS newsletter advises.

The Middle East terror group – also known as Daesh or ISIL – also cautions its members to “flee from the one afflicted with leprosy as you flee from the lion” and to wash their hands, according to a translated post by blogger Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi. It further instructs its terrorists to cover their mouths when yawning or sneezing.

ISIS has squarely put the blame of the Coronavirus on the Chinese government, recognizing that the virus could harm their members or supporters, according to CBN News.

Amid the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic, United States President Donald Trump last week, declared Sunday, March 15, a National Day of Prayer, shortly after declaring a state of emergency.

“In our times of greatest need, Americans have always turned to prayer to help guide us through trials and periods of uncertainty,” the President said.

“As we continue to face the unique challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans are unable to gather in their churches, temples, synagogues, mosques, and other houses of worship. But in this time we must not cease asking God for added wisdom, comfort, and strength, and we must especially pray for those who have suffered harm or who have lost loved ones. I ask you to join me in a day of prayer for all people who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic and to pray for God’s healing hand to be placed on the people of our Nation.”

“As your President, I ask you to pray for the health and well-being of your fellow Americans and to remember that no problem is too big for God to handle. We should all take to heart the holy words found in 1 Peter 5:7: “Casting all your care upon him, for he careth for you.” Let us pray that all those affected by the virus will feel the presence of our Lord’s protection and love during this time. With God’s help, we will overcome this threat,” he added.

