Islamic State Announces ‘New Phase’ Of Attacks, Vows To Focus On Israel

“Go for the Israeli settlements and marketplaces. Turn them into lands for testing your weapons and chemical rockets and other types [of weapons].”

“We order you to double the activity and increase the strikes, Write down the targets, draw up plans and booby trap the roads, lay down [roadside bombs], and spread out snipers and kill with silencers. Turn the infidels’ joy into funerals, and lie in wait for them everywhere” – IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi.

The Islamic State released an audio recording that announced a “new stage” in its terrorist operations and called on followers to begin attacking Israel.

ISIS spokesman Abu Hamza al Qurayshi on Monday called for a new phase of attacks that would focus on Israel and Jewish targets. He called on ISIS factions in the Sinai Peninsula and the Levant to attack Israeli targets, which have largely avoided direct attacks from ISIS in the past. It also called to sabotage a peace plan US President Donald Trump is due to unveil

Abu Hamza al-Quraishi said IS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi encourages the group’s fighters to launch “a new phase” and vowed major operations against Israel.

“The eyes of the soldiers of the caliphate, wherever they are, are still on Jerusalem,” the spokesman said in the 37-minute message.

Qurayshi urged attacks using any type of weapons that happen to be at the disposal of fighters, according to a partial transcript of the 37-minute speech provided to the Washington Examiner by the Middle East Media Research Institute.

“Today, we have begun a new stage in our war against you,” Qurayshi said. “Go for the Israeli settlements and marketplaces. Turn them into lands for testing your weapons and chemical rockets and other types [of weapons].”

“To the Muslims in Palestine and all countries: Be a spearhead in the war against the Jews and in thwarting their plans and their ‘deal of the century,’” he said.

The “deal of the century” refers to the plan for peace between Israelis and Palestinians that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in the United States to discuss with President Trump, spearheaded by Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. The White House said it would release details about the plan on Tuesday, although Palestinians have preemptively rejected the proposal.

Qurayshi also used the recording to praise ISIS affiliates and new outlets associated with the group for “pledging allegiance” to Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurayshi, who became the new leader of ISIS after the U.S. operation that killed Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

“We order you to double the activity and increase the strikes,” the spokesman continued. “Write down the targets, draw up plans and booby trap the roads, lay down [roadside bombs], and spread out snipers and kill with silencers. Turn the infidels’ joy into funerals, and lie in wait for them everywhere.”

Abu Hamza al Qurayshi also mocked the Iranian response to the U.S. drone strike that killed Quds force commander Qassem Soleimani. ISIS, a Sunni terrorist organization, is opposed to Iran, whose Shiite government has supported attacks against the group in Syria.

“Your response was nothing more than smashing the glass of the crusader American Embassy in Baghdad,” Qurayshi said.

The rallying message comes at a time when ISIS has suffered major defeats over the past year including the death of its leader and founder, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, in a U.S. attack in northwestern Syria. The extremists also lost in March last year the last sliver of land they controlled as part of their so-called caliphate declared in 2014 over wide parts of Iraq and Syria.

