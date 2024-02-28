“I Will Fight Even Harder For Christians”—Trump’s Speech at NRB Convention

“I will also take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology and restore the timeless truth that God created two genders, male and female.”

Former United States President Trump has said he will defend Christianity and religious liberty if is re-elected to the White House in November 2024. Speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters convention on Thursday, where his words were met with enthusiasm, Trump touted the accomplishments of his first administration, including his record on abortion, Israel, the Supreme Court and judges and religious liberty; and promised to do even better once re-elected.

“And I will fight even harder for Christians with four more years in the White House,” said Trump. “We did things that, the likes of which nobody has ever done for Christians in this country. And I’m very proud of that and honored by it. Just think of what, with God’s help, we already achieved in our historic first term,” he said.

This year marks the 80th anniversary for NRB, Trump also noted in his speech.

“This great organization has helped spread the word of God, the love of Christ, the stories of the holy Bible, and the voices of famed evangelical people and evangelists like the late, great Pat Robertson, who was a great gentleman. I got to know him very well. Great evangelist. And, of course, the legendary Billy Graham. How good was Billy Graham, right?” said Trump.

Trump also said he would tackle what has become a major issue for students and parents in schools.

“I will also take historic action to defeat the toxic poison of gender ideology and restore the timeless truth that God created two genders, male and female,” he said. “I will keep men out of women’s sports and I will sign a law prohibiting child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.”

CBN White House Correspondent Abigail Robertson was on the ground in Nashville for the gathering.

“President Trump’s speech marks the sixth time a former or sitting president has addressed the NRB,” she reported. “President Biden and GOP primary candidate Nikki Haley were also invited to speak, but declined.”

