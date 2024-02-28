11 Christian Youth Missionaries Killed in Tragic Accident

In a heart-wrenching, devastating road accident near Arusha, in the Ngaramtoni suburb, Tanzania, on Feb. 24, 11 missionaries from Youth With A Mission (YWAM), lost their lives in a traffic accident. The devastating multi-vehicle crash also claimed the lives of several others.

11 YWAM Missionaries die in accident1

News of the incident was confirmed by YWAM through a series of real-time updates.

“It is morning time in Tanzania, and we are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of another three of our dear missionaries as a result of the tragic traffic accident,” YWAM said in a Sunday morning update about the death toll. “Eleven of our friends are now with Jesus. Two are still in critical condition in the hospital.”

“I Will Fight Even Harder For Christians”—Trump’s Speech at NRB Convention

“As a movement, we gather around all those impacted by this tragedy, their families, and their communities. We are working to meet all the pressing practical, financial, and emotional needs that arise,” the statement continues.

“The accident, attributed to a suspected brake failure of a truck in the Ngaramtoni suburb of Arusha, involved four vehicles and resulted in at least 15 fatalities, including three foreigners, and injured 12 others. Among the vehicles involved was one carrying students and teachers from New Vision School of Arusha and a public bus,” according to a report by The Christian Post.

On the YWAM Kona website, it reads that the “Leaders and students involved in the Executive Masters Program were on a field trip with other local YWAMers. One mini-bus was struck and overrun by a large truck with failing brakes”.

How Angels Protected Pioneer Christian Missionaries In Tibet

Please continue to pray for YWAM and the families of the deceased, that they will find solace and comfort in this difficult time.

11 YWAM Missionaries die in accident1

China Bans Pray.com from Country’s Apple App Store in China

“For we know that if the earthly tent we live in is destroyed, we have a building from God, an eternal house in heaven, not built by human hands…… Therefore we are always confident and know that as long as we are at home in the body we are away from the Lord…… Instead, I say that we are confident and willing to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.” (2 Corinthians 5:1, 6, 8).

Couple Slain For Converting From Islam To Christianity